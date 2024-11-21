How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21
Published 9:54 am Thursday, November 21, 2024
SEC squads are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in six games, including the Vanderbilt Commodores squaring off against the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Today’s SEC Games
Mercer Bears at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Syracuse Orange at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
