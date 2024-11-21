Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 22
Published 10:17 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
The Chicago Bulls (6-10) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Bulls 120 – Hawks 116
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-4.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (242.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 236.4
- The Bulls (7-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 6.3% more often than the Hawks (6-10-0) this season.
- When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Atlanta (1-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (14.3%) than Chicago (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2024-25, Atlanta does it better (68.8% of the time) than Chicago (56.2%).
- The Hawks have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-4) this season, higher than the .400 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (6-9).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.6 points allowed per contest, but their offense has been more effective, averaging 114.9 points per game (11th-ranked in league).
- Atlanta is 10th in the NBA with 44.8 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 45.2 rebounds allowed per game.
- The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (fourth-best in NBA).
- With 16.2 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks second-best in the league. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.8 turnovers per contest.
- So far this year, the Hawks are making 12.5 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.4% (19th-ranked) from three-point land.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Bulls Performance Insights
- The Bulls are 10th in the NBA in points scored (115.4 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (122.9).
- Chicago is ninth in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.1) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).
- The Bulls are seventh in the league in assists (28.2 per game) in 2024-25.
- In terms of turnovers, Chicago is 24th in the NBA in committing them (15.5 per game). It is second-worst in forcing them (11.6 per game).
- In 2024-25 the Bulls are third-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16.1 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.7%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.