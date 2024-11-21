Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 22

Published 10:17 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Chicago Bulls (6-10) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Bulls 120 – Hawks 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 1.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-4.0)
  • Pick OU:

    Under (242.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 236.4
  • The Bulls (7-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 6.3% more often than the Hawks (6-10-0) this season.
  • When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Atlanta (1-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (14.3%) than Chicago (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2024-25, Atlanta does it better (68.8% of the time) than Chicago (56.2%).
  • The Hawks have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-4) this season, higher than the .400 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (6-9).

Hawks Performance Insights

  • The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.6 points allowed per contest, but their offense has been more effective, averaging 114.9 points per game (11th-ranked in league).
  • Atlanta is 10th in the NBA with 44.8 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 45.2 rebounds allowed per game.
  • The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (fourth-best in NBA).
  • With 16.2 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks second-best in the league. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.8 turnovers per contest.
  • So far this year, the Hawks are making 12.5 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.4% (19th-ranked) from three-point land.

Bulls Performance Insights

  • The Bulls are 10th in the NBA in points scored (115.4 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (122.9).
  • Chicago is ninth in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.1) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).
  • The Bulls are seventh in the league in assists (28.2 per game) in 2024-25.
  • In terms of turnovers, Chicago is 24th in the NBA in committing them (15.5 per game). It is second-worst in forcing them (11.6 per game).
  • In 2024-25 the Bulls are third-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16.1 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

