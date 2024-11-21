Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 22 Published 10:17 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (6-10) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction:

Bulls 120 – Hawks 116

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 1.5)

Bulls (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-4.0)

Bulls (-4.0) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 236.4

The Bulls (7-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 6.3% more often than the Hawks (6-10-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Atlanta (1-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (14.3%) than Chicago (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2024-25, Atlanta does it better (68.8% of the time) than Chicago (56.2%).

The Hawks have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-4) this season, higher than the .400 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (6-9).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.6 points allowed per contest, but their offense has been more effective, averaging 114.9 points per game (11th-ranked in league).

Atlanta is 10th in the NBA with 44.8 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 45.2 rebounds allowed per game.

The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (fourth-best in NBA).

With 16.2 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks second-best in the league. It ranks 25th in the league by committing 15.8 turnovers per contest.

So far this year, the Hawks are making 12.5 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.4% (19th-ranked) from three-point land.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are 10th in the NBA in points scored (115.4 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (122.9).

Chicago is ninth in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.1) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).

The Bulls are seventh in the league in assists (28.2 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago is 24th in the NBA in committing them (15.5 per game). It is second-worst in forcing them (11.6 per game).

In 2024-25 the Bulls are third-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16.1 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.