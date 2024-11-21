Bulls vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 22
Published 6:39 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (6-10) heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) currently features two players. The Hawks have one injured player listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 22.
The Bulls are coming off of a 122-106 loss to the Bucks in their last outing on Wednesday. Zach LaVine scored a team-high 27 points for the Bulls in the loss.
The Hawks head into this matchup on the heels of a 120-97 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday. Jalen Johnson’s team-high 15 points paced the Hawks in the loss.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Patrick Williams
|PF
|Questionable
|Foot
|9.9
|5
|2.3
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out
|Wrist
|4.7
|2.7
|3.7
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-1.5
|241.5
