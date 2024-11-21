Bulls vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 22 Published 6:39 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (6-10) heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) currently features two players. The Hawks have one injured player listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 22.

The Bulls are coming off of a 122-106 loss to the Bucks in their last outing on Wednesday. Zach LaVine scored a team-high 27 points for the Bulls in the loss.

The Hawks head into this matchup on the heels of a 120-97 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday. Jalen Johnson’s team-high 15 points paced the Hawks in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Patrick Williams PF Questionable Foot 9.9 5 2.3 Lonzo Ball PG Out Wrist 4.7 2.7 3.7

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1.5 241.5

