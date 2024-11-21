Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 4 Published 5:40 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the Milwaukee Bucks (6-9) face the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) at 8:00 PM ET on FDSWI and FDSSE.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSWI and FDSSE

FDSWI and FDSSE Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Favorite: –

Bucks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Bucks Hawks 111.3 Points Avg. 114.9 112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 119.6 47.6% Field Goal % 45.8% 36% Three Point % 34.4%

Bucks’ Top Players

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 32.1 points per game for the Bucks while also adding 12.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Damian Lillard is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

Among active players, the Bucks are led by AJ Green from long distance. He connects on 2.4 shots from deep per game.

Brook Lopez averages 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young has the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 21.9 points and 11.6 assists per game.

This season, Jalen Johnson has a statline that includes 19.1 points, 5.3 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Young makes 2.9 treys per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/22 Pacers – Home – 11/23 Hornets – Home – 11/26 Heat – Away – 11/30 Wizards – Home – 12/3 Pistons – Away – 12/4 Hawks – Home – 12/6 Celtics – Away – 12/8 Nets – Away – 12/20 Cavaliers – Away – 12/21 Wizards – Home – 12/23 Bulls – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home – 12/4 Bucks – Away – 12/6 Lakers – Home – 12/8 Nuggets – Home – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home –

