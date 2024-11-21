Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 4

Published 5:40 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 4

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the Milwaukee Bucks (6-9) face the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) at 8:00 PM ET on FDSWI and FDSSE.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSWI and FDSSE
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum
  • Favorite:

Bucks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Bucks Hawks
111.3 Points Avg. 114.9
112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 119.6
47.6% Field Goal % 45.8%
36% Three Point % 34.4%

Bucks’ Top Players

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 32.1 points per game for the Bucks while also adding 12.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
  • Damian Lillard is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.
  • Among active players, the Bucks are led by AJ Green from long distance. He connects on 2.4 shots from deep per game.
  • Brook Lopez averages 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young has the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 21.9 points and 11.6 assists per game.
  • This season, Jalen Johnson has a statline that includes 19.1 points, 5.3 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.
  • Young makes 2.9 treys per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 3.1 steals and Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/22 Pacers Home
11/23 Hornets Home
11/26 Heat Away
11/30 Wizards Home
12/3 Pistons Away
12/4 Hawks Home
12/6 Celtics Away
12/8 Nets Away
12/20 Cavaliers Away
12/21 Wizards Home
12/23 Bulls Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/25 Mavericks Home
11/27 Cavaliers Away
11/29 Cavaliers Home
11/30 Hornets Away
12/2 Pelicans Home
12/4 Bucks Away
12/6 Lakers Home
12/8 Nuggets Home
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home

