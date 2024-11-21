Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, November 22 Published 5:18 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Duke Blue Devils versus the Arizona Wildcats is a game to see on the Friday college basketball slate that features plenty of thrilling contests. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on two games, including that one.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Duke +1.5 vs. Arizona Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Arizona Wildcats

Duke Blue Devils at Arizona Wildcats Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 Computer Projection: Duke by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Duke by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Arizona (-1.5)

Arizona (-1.5) TV Channel: ESPN2

ATS Pick: UCF +3.5 vs. Wisconsin Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. UCF Knights

Wisconsin Badgers vs. UCF Knights Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 Computer Projection: UCF by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

UCF by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Wisconsin (-3.5)

Wisconsin (-3.5) TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

