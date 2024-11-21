Adam Eugene Ball, 42 Published 11:34 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

Adam Eugene Ball, 42, was born on July 8th, 1982, in Harlan Kentucky to Roger Ball and Lyne Hill Ball. Adam went to his heavenly home suddenly in the loving arms of this mother, Friday, November 8th, 2024. Adam attended Loyall Elementary and Harlan Independent Schools systems while living in Harlan, KY. He played basketball and baseball, but his favorite sport was football. He attended school in Harlan until 7th grade and then moved with his mother and younger brother to Louisville, Ky.After moving to Louisville, he attended 8th grade at Westport Middle School and went on to Waggoner High School where he was also a part of the Football team. Adam had a love for sports and martial arts. After high school he attended Sunh academy for martial arts and began his training in Karate with Master Sunh who was an Olympic champion. Master Sunh stated that Adam was a natural in Karate for not having any formal training before then. He encouraged Adam and they formed a close bond, and He enjoyed his training. Adam achieved brown belt status before Master Sunh was called back to Thailand to care for his mother. Adam stopped his training after that because he couldn’t find a suitable teacher like Master Sunh. Later around the age of 19 Adam was introduced to Judo and enjoyed it very much and excelled in it. Adam loved classic cars, and his favorite cars were Mustang’s. On his things to do list as a child, he listed that he wanted to own a Shelby Cobra Mustang someday. He made that dream come true and was able to buy a bright red Cobra Mustang. That car was the love of his life, and he was so proud of it. Adam went on to have two more Mustang’s, the last one being a 2020 Mustang GT with an engine that sounded like a jet plane when it started up. He really enjoyed being in the Mustang Club in Louisville. He also enjoyed Genealogy and researching his family trees. Adam liked the elders in the family and was often seen sitting with his papaw just listening to his stories and walking around with him to the garden listening as his papaw explained how to grow all the different things in the garden. Adam’s great aunt Bessie was one of his favorites to visit on the hill where they all lived, and she enjoyed his company and quickly became her favorite too. Adam’s favorite person was his great grandmother Hill. He was the apple of her eye, and she spoiled him rotten as did his Papaw Hill. A few days before he died, he talked about how much he missed her. He said he knew he was truly loved when he was with her and couldn’t wait to see her again. Adam was a mama’s boy from day one but his great grandmother held his heart. Adam was in church with his mother and grandparents from birth. He took his first steps in the main aisle of the church and made the preacher stop his sermon and comment “here comes our next preacher”. Adam was saved and baptized in that same church around 11 years of age. And although he got away from God and the church as a teenager and young man. He rededicated his life to God just a few months before he passed away. He and his mother had lots of prayer sessions in the evenings and days’ after that and several people commented that they could see a big change in him over those months. His faith in God was strong at the end of his life. Adam loved kids and always wanted his own. But since he wasn’t blessed with children, he used his friends’ kids to fill in the gap. He was often seen at their homes during the holidays celebrating and playing with the kids who affectionately called him “Cupcake” or “Uncle Cupcake”, or other fun names. Adam was a big bear of a man with a heart of gold and often gave money and toys to help his friends during the holidays. He would help anyone any time, at any place that help was needed. He would give you the shirt off of his back. Adam was a video gamer and that lasted his whole life. He enjoyed his gaming computer and getting online playing war games and football games online. He also loved old classic cars and he loved the Ford Mustang’s and had three during his life and was in the Louisville Mustang Club. Adam was a hard worker with a strong work ethic and he held numerous jobs in Louisville, the most recent was with Penske Logistics as an Operations supervisor. He previously held jobs at various places including UPS, Performance Masonry, Public Storage and Airborne Express and DHL. Adam liked good food and was always up for trying new foods and loved going out with his girlfriend to find new restaurants to explore new foods. Adam is survived by his loving Mother Lyne Hill, father, Roger Ball, stepmother Paula, and his brothers Matthew, Tilar, and Hayden. His Aunt’s Teresa Ball, Lisa Guffy (Carlos) of Tremont, and Ruth Garret (Jim) of Fresh Meadows, Harlan. Uncles Leslie Ball, Lawrence (Carmen) Ball of Tremont. Phillip Ball, Tremont. Arthur Ball (Cathy) of Corbin. Plus, loads of 1st and 2nd cousins. Special friends Rubin and Mary Nuckles and their big extended family. Adam is preceded in death by his Great Grandparents, Henry and Coletta Hill. Claude Umberger and Mable Morton. Great Uncles, Eugene Morton, Wade Morton, Glynn Morton and G-Aunts, Louise Strong, Vivian Morton. Henry Hill Jr and Billie Hill. Grandparents, Eugene Hill and Jacquelyne Hill, and Jack and Nannie Ball and Uncle Lorne Ball. And Bowzer, his bully dog and best friend. Per his request Adam will be cremated and buried with his Great Grandmother and Grandfather in Somerset cemetery in Somerset, Ky. Services for Adam Ball were held Saturday November 16th at Lyndon Christian Church on Lagrange Road in Louisville, Ky. Visitation was from 1pm-2pm followed by a celebration of life at 2pm. Extended Obit at Neptune Society of Louisville.