Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20? Published 6:52 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Steven Stamkos going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has five goals, plus three assists.

He has a 12% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 55 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 2 0 16:29 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 5-1

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

