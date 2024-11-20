Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20? Published 6:52 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

In the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ryan O’Reilly to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Kraken?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.