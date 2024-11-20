Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20? Published 6:52 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Can we anticipate Gustav Nyquist lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Kraken?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nyquist stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 1 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.