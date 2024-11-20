Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20? Published 6:52 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Filip Forsberg going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kraken?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (five shots).

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and four assists.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 0 2 17:03 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.