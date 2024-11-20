Tennessee vs. Virginia Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 21 Published 9:56 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Thursday’s contest between the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) at Baha Mar Convention Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-55 and heavily favors Tennessee to come out on top. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 21.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 11.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 126.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point total: 126.5

126.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -719, Virginia +500

Tennessee vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 79, Virginia 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Virginia

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-11.5)

Tennessee (-11.5) Pick OU: Over (126.5)

Tennessee Performance Insights

Tennessee was 52nd in college basketball in points scored (78.8 per game) and 55th in points conceded (67.4) last year.

With 35.9 rebounds per game and 32.0 rebounds allowed, the Volunteers were 29th and 205th in the country, respectively, last season.

Tennessee was 20th-best in college basketball in assists (16.6 per game) last year.

At 8.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.4% from downtown last year, the Volunteers were 50th and 156th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.2% from beyond the arc last year, Tennessee was 190th and 36th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Tennessee took 41.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 32.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 58.8% of its shots, with 67.8% of its makes coming from there.

Virginia Performance Insights

Although Virginia scored just 62.9 points per game last season (third-worst in college basketball), it performed really well on defense, as it ranked third-best in college basketball by surrendering 59.8 points per game.

With 29.4 boards per game, the Cavaliers were 329th in the country. They ceded 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 209th in college basketball.

Virginia ranked 65th in the nation with 15.0 dimes per contest.

The Cavaliers ranked second-best in the country by committing only 7.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 175th in college basketball (11.2 per contest).

With 6.5 three-pointers per game, the Cavaliers ranked 265th in the nation. They owned a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 78th in college basketball.

Virginia ranked 24th-best in the country by allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 30.5% to opposing teams. It ranked 62nd in college basketball by ceding 6.4 threes per contest.

Of the shots attempted by Virginia last season, 67.4% of them were two-pointers (72.8% of the team’s made baskets) and 32.6% were three-pointers (27.2%).

