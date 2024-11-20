Tennessee vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 23 Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The UTEP Miners (2-8) will look to upset the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 41.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 41.5-point favorites.

UTEP is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

