Tennessee vs. UTEP Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Nov. 23 Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) and UTEP Miners (2-8) will meet in a matchup at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. UTEP?

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. UTEP Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 44, UTEP 4

Tennessee 44, UTEP 4 Tennessee is on the moneyline, and UTEP is .

Tennessee has won six of the seven games it was the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

The Volunteers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

UTEP has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

The Miners have not been a bigger underdog this season than the moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Volunteers’ implied win probability is 0.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UTEP (+41.5)



In nine Tennessee games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have been favored by 41.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTEP has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)

Under (52.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 52.5 points just twice this season.

There have been three UTEP games that have ended with a combined score higher than 52.5 points this season.

The over/under for the contest of 52.5 is 2.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (35.5 points per game) and UTEP (19.2 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.0 56.6 55.3 Implied Total AVG 36.4 39.6 32.5 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 UTEP Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 49.3 52.3 Implied Total AVG 31.3 27.8 34.8 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-1 0-5

