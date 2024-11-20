Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20 Published 6:01 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action Wednesday when his Nashville Predators play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 19 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:21 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

Stamkos has 10 points overall, having at least one point in seven different games.

He has five goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 12% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 19 opportunities).

In 19 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with three multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken rank 12th in goals against, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.

The team’s -1 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Kraken have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 1 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

