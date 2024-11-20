SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13 Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Week 13 of the 2024 college football season features 10 games involving SEC teams. Some of the best bets on the table for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Texas A&M -2.5 against Auburn as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the UMass vs. Georgia matchup.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 13 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Texas A&M -2.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas A&M by 7.8 points

Texas A&M by 7.8 points Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 23 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Alabama -13.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners

Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 18.5 points

Alabama by 18.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 23 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Louisiana Tech +21.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arkansas by 18.5 points

Arkansas by 18.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 4:00 PM ET

Nov. 23 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Missouri -7.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 9.7 points

Missouri by 9.7 points Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 4:15 PM ET

Nov. 23 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas -20.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 22.6 points

Texas by 22.6 points Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 23 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 13 SEC Total Bets

Under 55.5 – UMass vs. Georgia

Matchup: UMass Minutemen at Georgia Bulldogs

UMass Minutemen at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Total: 50.5 points

50.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 12:45 PM ET

Nov. 23 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 52.5 – UTEP vs. Tennessee

Matchup: UTEP Miners at Tennessee Volunteers

UTEP Miners at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 48.1 points

48.1 points Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 1:00 PM ET

Nov. 23 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

Under 47.5 – Kentucky vs. Texas

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 44.3 points

44.3 points Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 23 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 47.5 – Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners

Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Total: 50.1 points

50.1 points Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 23 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 55.5 – Ole Miss vs. Florida

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Florida Gators

Ole Miss Rebels at Florida Gators Projected Total: 52.9 points

52.9 points Date/Time: Nov. 23 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 23 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 13 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 9-1 (5-1 SEC) 37.0 / 11.9 450.1 / 249.0 Texas A&M 8-2 (5-1 SEC) 31.6 / 19.4 412.4 / 344.8 Georgia 8-2 (6-2 SEC) 30.6 / 18.3 414.8 / 307.8 Tennessee 8-2 (5-2 SEC) 35.5 / 14.4 455.2 / 289.7 Alabama 8-2 (4-2 SEC) 39.5 / 16.9 438.2 / 324.7 Ole Miss 8-2 (4-2 SEC) 40.7 / 12.9 539.7 / 309.3 South Carolina 7-3 (5-3 SEC) 30.6 / 18.8 387.2 / 309.3 Missouri 7-3 (3-3 SEC) 28.2 / 20.0 385.5 / 311.6 LSU 6-4 (3-3 SEC) 29.1 / 25.1 431.5 / 364.4 Vanderbilt 6-4 (3-3 SEC) 28.0 / 21.7 331.3 / 349.1 Arkansas 5-5 (3-4 SEC) 30.7 / 25.7 458.2 / 380.2 Florida 5-5 (3-4 SEC) 28.0 / 26.4 378.9 / 400.5 Oklahoma 5-5 (1-5 SEC) 25.1 / 21.9 326.8 / 319.0 Auburn 4-6 (1-5 SEC) 27.6 / 18.7 428.5 / 304.8 Kentucky 4-6 (1-6 SEC) 21.9 / 19.3 340.5 / 321.9 Mississippi State 2-8 (0-6 SEC) 27.6 / 34.4 385.8 / 460.7

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.