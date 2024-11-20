NFL Week 12 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 9:27 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NFL slate in Week 12, the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks hit the field at Lumen Field.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Week 12’s NFL action.
How to Watch Week 12 NFL Games
Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
