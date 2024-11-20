NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 1:27 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

What’s the best ATS bet to make, considering each of the 13 matchups on the NFL’s Week 12 slate? Our favorite choice against the spread is Cardinals -1, but we have lots more suggestions for you, which could lead to parlay possibilities, below.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 12

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cardinals -1

Cardinals -1 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers -2.5 vs. 49ers

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 9.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Packers by 9.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Packers -2.5

Packers -2.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Rams

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 3.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 3.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -3

Eagles -3 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chargers +3 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 2.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 2.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -3

Ravens -3 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 25

Nov. 25 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -3.5 vs. Browns

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 16.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 16.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Steelers -3.5

Steelers -3.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 21

Nov. 21 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -3.5 vs. Bears

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 10.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 10.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -3.5

Vikings -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers -5.5 vs. Giants

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 11.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 11.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Buccaneers -5.5

Buccaneers -5.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos -5.5 vs. Raiders

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 11.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Broncos by 11.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Broncos -5.5

Broncos -5.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Patriots +7 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 5.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Dolphins by 5.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Dolphins -7

Dolphins -7 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -7.5 vs. Colts

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 12.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 12.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -7.5

Lions -7.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans -8.5 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 16.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 16.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Texans -8.5

Texans -8.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Commanders -10.5 vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 18.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Commanders by 18.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -10.5

Commanders -10.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -11 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 20.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 20.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -11

Chiefs -11 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 24

Nov. 24 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.