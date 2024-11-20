NFL Week 12 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 1:18 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Looking for the best wager among all 13 NFL games in Week 12? Our choice, in terms of the point spreads, is Steelers -3.5. But continue reading, because we have plenty more suggestions, and that could lead to parlay possibilities.
Best Week 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -1
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers -2.5 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 9.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -2.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 3.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -3
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers +3 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 2.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -3
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers -3.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 16.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -3.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 21
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 12 Total Bets
Under 50.5 – Lions vs. Colts
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Total: 47.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 50.5 – Ravens vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Total: 45.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 47.5 – 49ers vs. Packers
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Total: 46.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 48.5 – Eagles vs. Rams
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 44.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 47.5 – Cardinals vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Total: 46.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
