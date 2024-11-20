NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 21 Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The NBA lineup today is sure to please. The outings include the Detroit Pistons playing the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Ready to dive in the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 21

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons -1.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 1.1 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 1.1 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)

Over (222 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSDET

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves -6.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)

Over (228.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSN

SportsNet and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Spurs -2.5

Spurs -2.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 11 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 11 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)

Over (222.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW

KJZZ and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers -4.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 0.7 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 0.7 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)

Over (221.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSFL

SportsNet LA and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.