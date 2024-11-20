NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 21
Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The NBA lineup today is sure to please. The outings include the Detroit Pistons playing the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Ready to dive in the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 21
Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pistons -1.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -6.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Spurs -2.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 11 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Lakers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
