Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20 Published 6:01 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken play on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 17:35 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

In eight of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 19 games, he has 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken have conceded 55 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

The team’s -1 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Kraken have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 1 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

