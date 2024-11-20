Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken play on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 17:35 per game on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.
  • Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
  • In eight of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 19 games, he has 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • The Kraken have conceded 55 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team’s -1 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Kraken have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Kraken

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Seattle
19 Games 1
10 Points 0
3 Goals 0
7 Assists 0

