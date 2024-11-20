Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – November 20
Published 6:01 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken play on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 17:35 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
- In eight of the 19 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 19 games, he has 10 points, with two multi-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken have conceded 55 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team’s -1 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Kraken have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Kraken
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|19
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
