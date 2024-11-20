How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20 Published 12:54 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Southern Jaguars at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Merrimack Warriors at No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Long Beach State Beach at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

