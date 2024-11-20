How to Watch the Warriors vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20 Published 12:54 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The Golden State Warriors (10-3) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-8) on November 20, 2024.

Warriors vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Golden State shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Warriors are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 15th.

The Warriors score just 0.1 more points per game (119.6) than the Hawks give up (119.5).

Golden State has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 119.5 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Atlanta has put together a 7-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.

The Hawks put up an average of 116.1 points per game, six more points than the 110.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.1 points, Atlanta is 6-5.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Warriors put up 115 points per game at home, compared to 122.5 points per game away from home.

Golden State surrenders 108.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 111.1 when playing on the road.

The Warriors are sinking 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than they’re averaging away from home (16.4, 39.7%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, scoring 116.9 points per game, compared to 115.3 away. But they’re not as good defensively, conceding 120.1 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.

At home, Atlanta gives up 120.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 118.9.

At home the Hawks are picking up 28.1 assists per game, 1.9 less than away (30).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kyle Anderson Questionable Neck Kevon Looney Questionable Illness Stephen Curry Questionable Knee De’Anthony Melton Out Acl

Hawks Injuries