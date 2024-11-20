How to Watch the NBA Today, November 21 Published 11:31 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule features four contests, including the Orlando Magic versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

You can find information on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – November 21

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSDET

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSN

SportsNet and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW

KJZZ and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSFL

SportsNet LA and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

