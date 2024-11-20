How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20

Published 9:53 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, November 20

Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes two games with SEC teams in play. Among those games is the Illinois Fighting Illini squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s SEC Games

Southern Jaguars at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

