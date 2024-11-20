HCHS robotics teams advance to state competition in Lexington Published 8:22 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Plez Dean

Bear Tracks

The two Harlan County Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) robotics teams advanced to state competition after strong performances on Nov. 8 at a competition at Hazard Community and Technical College in Hazard. The two teams took fifth and sixth places, respectively.

“We went into the competition with very low expectations, but through a mixture of luck and impromptu strategy we managed to do well above what we thought we could,” said Joshua Stewart, a member of Team 1.

“ Both teams had performed excellently, especially considering that this was their first competition and they had less than a week to prepare for it. I am proud of what both teams accomplished,” said Harlan County High School teacher Garrett Bolin, the program advisor.

Team 1 consisted of Joshua Stewart, Dylan Clem, Jason Maggard and Dylan Goldsberry. Team 2 consisted of Sarah Boggs, Garrett Bolin Jr., Donavan Saylor and Michael Peterson.

The STLP teams advance to state competition on Dec. 8 at Lexmark in Lexington.

(Plez Dean is a senior at Harlan County High School and a member of the Bear Tracks staff)