Published 6:06 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 20

The SEC college basketball schedule on Wednesday, which includes the Illinois Fighting Illini squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide, is not one to miss — continue reading for predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Texas A&M -26.5 vs. Southern

  • Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 26.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas A&M -26.5
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 20
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Illinois +8.5 vs. Alabama

  • Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Illinois by 7.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Alabama -8.5
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 20
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

