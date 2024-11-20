Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken on November 20
Published 6:22 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
When the Nashville Predators play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Jared McCann should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.
Predators vs. Kraken Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-136)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT
- TV: TNT
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|19
|8
|7
|15
|Roman Josi
|19
|2
|12
|14
|Ryan O’Reilly
|19
|3
|8
|11
|Steven Stamkos
|19
|6
|4
|10
|Jonathan Marchessault
|19
|3
|7
|10
|Kraken Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jared McCann
|19
|9
|12
|21
|Jordan Eberle
|17
|6
|5
|11
|Brandon Montour
|18
|4
|7
|11
|Chandler Stephenson
|19
|1
|9
|10
|Matthew Beniers
|19
|4
|6
|10
Predators vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 29th in the league with 46 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
- Nashville is ranked 20th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 61 (3.2 per game).
- The Predators have the NHL’s 10th-best power-play conversion rate at 23.33%.
- The Kraken have scored 54 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 20th in the NHL.
- Seattle has allowed 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th.
- The Kraken’s power-play conversion rate (17.54%) ranks 20th in the league.
