Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken on November 20 Published 6:22 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Jared McCann should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Predators vs. Kraken Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20

Wednesday, November 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-136)

Predators (-136) Total: 6

6 TV: TNT

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 19 8 7 15 Roman Josi 19 2 12 14 Ryan O’Reilly 19 3 8 11 Steven Stamkos 19 6 4 10 Jonathan Marchessault 19 3 7 10 Kraken Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jared McCann 19 9 12 21 Jordan Eberle 17 6 5 11 Brandon Montour 18 4 7 11 Chandler Stephenson 19 1 9 10 Matthew Beniers 19 4 6 10

Predators vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 29th in the league with 46 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

Nashville is ranked 20th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 61 (3.2 per game).

The Predators have the NHL’s 10th-best power-play conversion rate at 23.33%.

The Kraken have scored 54 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 20th in the NHL.

Seattle has allowed 55 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th.

The Kraken’s power-play conversion rate (17.54%) ranks 20th in the league.

