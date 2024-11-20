Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 21
Published 9:17 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Thursday’s college basketball lineup features several interesting games, including the matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, and there are our best bets against the spread for 10 games in this article.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee +1.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 16.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UIC +3.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. UIC Flames
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: November 21
- Computer Projection: UIC by 12.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: James Madison (-3.5)
- TV Channel: BallerTV
ATS Pick: Oregon State +6.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Texas -8.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Syracuse Orange vs. Texas Longhorns
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- Computer Projection: Texas by 21.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Tennessee -11.5 vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- Computer Projection: Tennessee by 23.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee (-11.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Texas Tech -11.5 vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA)
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 23.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Oakland -7.5 vs. Eastern Michigan
- Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- Computer Projection: Oakland by 17.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oakland (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nevada -4.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 14.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Portland +8.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Portland Pilots
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- Computer Projection: South Florida by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Florida (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: San Francisco +1.5 vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- Computer Projection: San Francisco by 6.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
