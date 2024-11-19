Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (188.3 yards conceded per game).

Is Levis’ game versus the Texans this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy numbers.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

With 73.3 fantasy points (10.5 per game) in 2024, Levis ranks 118th overall in the NFL and 31st at his position.

Levis has picked up 42 fantasy points (14 per game) during his past three games. He has completed 51 of 81 passes for 565 yards, throwing for four touchdowns with two interceptions, and has run for 74 yards on 15 carries.

In his past five games, Levis is 80-of-119 for 850 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions and has rushed for 91 yards on 20 carries. He has accumulated 55.1 fantasy points (11.0 per game).

In his best game of the season, Will Levis finished with 19.1 fantasy points — 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards. That was in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Levis posted a season-low -0.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Add Levis to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!