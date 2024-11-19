Warriors vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 20 Published 6:41 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks’ (7-8) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Wednesday, November 20 matchup with the Golden State Warriors (10-3, also two injured players) at Chase Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

Last time out, the Warriors lost 102-99 to the Clippers on Monday. In the Warriors’ loss, Stephen Curry led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding seven rebounds and six assists).

The Hawks took care of business in their last game 109-108 against the Kings on Monday. De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points in the Hawks’ win, leading the team.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevon Looney PF Questionable Illness 5.8 8.4 1.7 De’Anthony Melton PG Out Acl 10.3 3.3 2.8

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Vit Krejci PG Questionable Adductor 5.2 1.4 1.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Warriors vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.