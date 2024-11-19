Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd has a matchup versus the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (188.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup against the Texans this week, should Boyd be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Ranked 102nd at his position and 288th overall in the NFL, Boyd has 22.1 fantasy points (2.5 per game).

Looking at his past three games, Boyd has five receptions on nine targets, for 48 yards, and a total of 5.1 fantasy points (1.7 per game).

Looking at his past five games, Boyd has 13 receptions on 17 targets, for 110 yards, and a total of 11.3 fantasy points (2.3 per game).

Tyler Boyd picked up 4.3 fantasy points — five receptions, 43 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Boyd accumulated 0.3 fantasy points — zero catches, zero yards, on targets — in Week 9 versus the New England Patriots, which was his worst game of the season.

