Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will play the Houston Texans, who have the ninth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (108.8 yards conceded per game).

Is Spears a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Texans.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears has 30.9 fantasy points (4.4 per game), 59th at his position and 251st in the league.

Spears has 16 carries for 74 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 12 receiving yards on five catches (six targets) in his past three games. He has picked up 8.6 fantasy points (2.9 per game) during that stretch.

In his past five games, Spears has rushed for 120 yards on 33 carries, with one touchdown, and has 66 yards receiving on 11 catches (12 targets). He has accumulated 24.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game).

In his best game of the season, Tyjae Spears finished with 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

In his worst game of the season, Spears finished with 0.8 fantasy points — 3 carries, 0 yards. That was last week versus the Minnesota Vikings.

