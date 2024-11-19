Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard will be up against the ninth-ranked rushing defense of the Houston Texans (108.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Pollard worth inserting into your starting lineup? For analysis on his tilt against the Texans, we’ve got you covered.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 11

11 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 60th overall in the NFL and 24th at his position, Pollard has picked up 102.9 fantasy points (10.3 per game) so far in 2024.

In his past three games, Pollard has accumulated 24.6 fantasy points (8.2 per game). He has rushed for 187 yards on 46 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 59 yards receiving on nine catches (11 targets).

Looking at his past five games, Pollard has averaged 8.6 fantasy points (42.8 total). He has rushed for 342 yards on 82 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 86 yards receiving on 14 catches (21 targets).

Tony Pollard picked up 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Pollard put up a season-low 2.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 6 carries, 14 yards.

