Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – November 20

Published 10:42 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - November 20

The Nashville Predators’ (6-10-3) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Wednesday, November 20 matchup with the Seattle Kraken (9-9-1) at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jordan Eberle RW Questionable Lower Body
Vince Dunn D Out Upper Body

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 46 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.
  • Nashville has given up 61 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.
  • Their -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

  • With 54 goals (2.8 per game), the Kraken have the NHL’s 20th-ranked offense.
  • Seattle has allowed 55 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -1, they are 13th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-131) Kraken (+111) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Warriors vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - November 20

Warriors vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 20

Stephen Curry Injury Status - Warriors vs. Hawks Injury Report November 20

Stephen Curry Injury Status – Warriors vs. Hawks Injury Report November 20

Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - November 18

Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 18

Canucks vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 17

Canucks vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 17

Print Article

SportsPlus