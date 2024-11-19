Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – November 20 Published 10:42 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ (6-10-3) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Wednesday, November 20 matchup with the Seattle Kraken (9-9-1) at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jordan Eberle RW Questionable Lower Body Vince Dunn D Out Upper Body

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 46 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.

Nashville has given up 61 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.

Their -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

With 54 goals (2.8 per game), the Kraken have the NHL’s 20th-ranked offense.

Seattle has allowed 55 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -1, they are 13th in the league.

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-131) Kraken (+111) 6

