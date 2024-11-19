November 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:37 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL slate on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets take the ice at Canada Life Centre.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Tuesday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch November 19 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Tampa Bay Lightning @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.