Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will play the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (188.3 yards conceded per game).

Is Westbrook-Ikhine a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Texans.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Ranked 162nd overall in the NFL and 50th at his position, Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 55.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game) so far in 2024.

Looking at his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 receptions on 15 targets, for 198 yards, and a total of 31.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game).

Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 247 yards receiving, on 14 catches (23 targets), with four touchdowns and an average of 9.7 fantasy points (48.7 total) in his past five games.

In his best game of the season, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 17.7 fantasy points — two receptions, 117 yards and one touchdown. That was last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

In his worst game of the season — Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers — Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 3.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 31 yards, on three targets.

