NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 20
Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 20
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Cavaliers -13.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 19.3 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Bucks -8.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN, CHSN, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Thunder -13.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 17.5 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Rockets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 13.2 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 16.1 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 0.2 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Warriors -8.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 15.5 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -2.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)
- Total: 207.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (213.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
