Mosley sworn in as KACo President Published 9:03 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley is now the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) President, having been sworn in at KACo’s 50th annual conference in Louisville on Thursday.

According to a press release, Mosley has served on the KACo Board of Directors, is a member of the KACo Insurance Agency Board and Vice Chair of KACo’s Workers Compensation Board. Mosley also is a former president of the Kentucky County Judge-Executive Association and has chaired the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts. He also served as president of the Kentucky Coal &Mineral County Coalition.

“Serving as KACo President is an incredible honor. To represent judge/executives, magistrates and commissioners, property valuation administrators, county clerks, jailers, sheriffs, county attorneys, commonwealth’s attorneys, circuit clerks and coroners is a responsibility that I will not take for granted,” Mosley said.

An active member of NACO’s (National Association of Counties) building Resilient Economies in Coal Communities initiative as well as NACo’s Opioid Solutions Leadership Network, Mosley has provided input on Kentucky issues with national and regional leaders.

“Dan Mosley exemplifies the very best of county leadership — his dedication, vision and steadfast commitment to Harlan County and all of Kentucky’s counties are inspiring,” said KACo Executive Director Jim Henderson. “Judge Mosley works tirelessly to tell the county story, advocating for services and funding that help our communities thrive. KACo is fortunate to have his leadership guiding us forward.”

Mosley was first elected Harlan County Judge-Executive in 2014 and has served in the position since that time.

KACo began in 1974 with the mission to operate as a unified voice for Kentucky county governments. The organization represents approximately 1,500 elected officials in all 120 Kentucky counties.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as President of this association for the next year that does so much for counties each and every day,” Mosley posted on his social media account. “Last night was very special as my mom Myra Mosley administered the oath of office at the conference banquet. It was also a wonderful night to recognize and appreciate so many past KACo presidents that were able to attend to celebrate 50 years of ‘Stronger Counties…Stronger Kentucky!’ The KACo staff that works for our county officials are a dedicated group of people that make a difference daily and it’s an honor to showcase and support their efforts.”

Mosley is a lifelong resident of Harlan County.

“I thank Harlan County for providing me with one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as Judge/Executive,” Mosley said. “It’s a privilege to showcase Harlan County and advocate for our wonderful mountain home.”

