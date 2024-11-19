Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans and their sixth-ranked pass defense (188.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Rudolph worth inserting into your starting lineup? For a breakdown of his tilt against the Texans, we’ve got you covered.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Rudolph is 36th at his position and 183rd in the NFL in fantasy points, with 50.3 (12.6 per game).

Rudolph has picked up 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game) during his past three games. He has connected on 67 of 111 passes for 721 yards, throwing for four touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 61 yards on 13 carries tacking on one TD.

Mason Rudolph accumulated 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD — in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season.

Rudolph accumulated 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs — in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, which was his worst game of the season.

