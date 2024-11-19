How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20 Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Ranked teams are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for eight games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Clemson Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Tarleton State Texans at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Marquee Sports Network

No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SNY

Milwaukee Panthers at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

Tulane Green Wave at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Oregon Ducks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

