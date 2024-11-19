How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19

Published 5:05 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 19

SEC squads are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule for one game, the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Wichita State Shockers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at Wichita State Shockers

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

Hawks vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 2

Hawks vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 19

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 19

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 19

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 19

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19

Print Article

SportsPlus