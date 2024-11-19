How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19 Published 5:05 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

SEC squads are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule for one game, the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Wichita State Shockers.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

