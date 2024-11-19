Hawks vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 2 Published 6:18 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

On Monday, December 2, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (7-8) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Pelicans 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pelicans 116.1 Points Avg. 104.6 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 46.7% Field Goal % 43.8% 35.1% Three Point % 34.7%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 22.6 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding four rebounds and 11.6 assists.

So far this season, Jalen Johnson averages 19.4 points, 5.4 assists and 9.9 rebounds per outing.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He hits 3.1 shots from deep per game.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Johnson, who collects 1.1 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.4 steals a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Pelicans’ Top Players

Brandon Ingram has the top spot on the Pelicans scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 23.6 points and 5.4 assists per game.

Yves Missi has per-game averages of 6.9 points, 1.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds this season.

Ingram cashes in on 2.5 treys per game.

The Pelicans’ defensive effort gets a boost from Jose Alvarado’s 1.5 steals and Missi’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home – 12/4 Bucks – Away – 12/6 Lakers – Home – 12/8 Nuggets – Home – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Pelicans in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Pelicans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/22 Warriors – Home – 11/25 Pacers – Away – 11/27 Raptors – Home – 11/29 Grizzlies – Away – 12/1 Knicks – Away – 12/2 Hawks – Away – 12/5 Suns – Home – 12/7 Thunder – Home – 12/8 Spurs – Away – 12/19 Rockets – Away – 12/21 Knicks – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.