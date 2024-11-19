Hawks vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 2

Published 6:18 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

On Monday, December 2, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (7-8) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Monday, December 2, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Pelicans 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pelicans
116.1 Points Avg. 104.6
119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3
46.7% Field Goal % 43.8%
35.1% Three Point % 34.7%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young scores 22.6 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding four rebounds and 11.6 assists.
  • So far this season, Jalen Johnson averages 19.4 points, 5.4 assists and 9.9 rebounds per outing.
  • Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He hits 3.1 shots from deep per game.
  • Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Johnson, who collects 1.1 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.4 steals a game.

Pelicans’ Top Players

  • Brandon Ingram has the top spot on the Pelicans scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 23.6 points and 5.4 assists per game.
  • Yves Missi has per-game averages of 6.9 points, 1.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds this season.
  • Ingram cashes in on 2.5 treys per game.
  • The Pelicans’ defensive effort gets a boost from Jose Alvarado’s 1.5 steals and Missi’s 1.1 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/22 Bulls Away
11/25 Mavericks Home
11/27 Cavaliers Away
11/29 Cavaliers Home
11/30 Hornets Away
12/2 Pelicans Home
12/4 Bucks Away
12/6 Lakers Home
12/8 Nuggets Home
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home

Pelicans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/22 Warriors Home
11/25 Pacers Away
11/27 Raptors Home
11/29 Grizzlies Away
12/1 Knicks Away
12/2 Hawks Away
12/5 Suns Home
12/7 Thunder Home
12/8 Spurs Away
12/19 Rockets Away
12/21 Knicks Home

