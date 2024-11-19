Hawks vs. Pelicans Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 2
Published 6:18 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024
On Monday, December 2, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (7-8) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, December 2, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Pelicans 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Pelicans
|116.1
|Points Avg.
|104.6
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|43.8%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|34.7%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young scores 22.6 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding four rebounds and 11.6 assists.
- So far this season, Jalen Johnson averages 19.4 points, 5.4 assists and 9.9 rebounds per outing.
- Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He hits 3.1 shots from deep per game.
- Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Johnson, who collects 1.1 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.4 steals a game.
Pelicans’ Top Players
- Brandon Ingram has the top spot on the Pelicans scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 23.6 points and 5.4 assists per game.
- Yves Missi has per-game averages of 6.9 points, 1.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds this season.
- Ingram cashes in on 2.5 treys per game.
- The Pelicans’ defensive effort gets a boost from Jose Alvarado’s 1.5 steals and Missi’s 1.1 blocks per game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/22
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/4
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
Pelicans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/22
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/25
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/27
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|12/1
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|12/7
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
