Discover the Best Week 12 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 6:51 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Discover the Best Week 12 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

The NFL schedule in Week 12 is not one to miss. The outings include the Detroit Lions squaring off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below you’ll discover NFL player prop bets for each and every contest on this week’s slate — NFL prop bets are one of the best ways to get in on the action.

Email newsletter signup

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Steelers at Browns

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Jerry Jeudy Props: 42.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Chiefs at Panthers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Buccaneers at Giants

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Lions at Colts

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Patriots at Dolphins

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Titans at Texans

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Houston, Texas

Cowboys at Commanders

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

Vikings at Bears

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Broncos at Raiders

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada

Cardinals at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

49ers at Packers

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Eagles at Rams

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Ravens at Chargers

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 25
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Print Article

SportsPlus