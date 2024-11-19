Discover the Best Week 12 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds Published 6:51 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The NFL schedule in Week 12 is not one to miss. The outings include the Detroit Lions squaring off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below you’ll discover NFL player prop bets for each and every contest on this week’s slate — NFL prop bets are one of the best ways to get in on the action.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Steelers at Browns

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Jerry Jeudy Props: 42.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Chiefs at Panthers

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Buccaneers at Giants

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Lions at Colts

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Patriots at Dolphins

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Titans at Texans

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: Houston, Texas

Cowboys at Commanders

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: Landover, Maryland

Vikings at Bears

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Broncos at Raiders

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Cardinals at Seahawks

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: Seattle, Washington

49ers at Packers

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Eagles at Rams

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 Location: Inglewood, California

Ravens at Chargers

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 25

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 25 Location: Inglewood, California

