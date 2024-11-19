Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo will be up against the sixth-ranked passing defense of the Houston Texans (188.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth starting? For insights into his tilt versus the Texans, we’ve got you covered.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 2.8

2.8 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 23.2 fantasy points (2.3 per game) — 39th at his position, 281st in the NFL.

In his past three games, Okonkwo has averaged 2.4 fantasy points (7.1 total). He has 71 receiving yards on six catches (nine targets) and zero touchdowns.

Okonkwo has accumulated 11.5 fantasy points (2.3 per game) in his past five games. He has 135 yards receiving, on 12 catches (18 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Chigoziem Okonkwo picked up 7.5 fantasy points — two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Okonkwo picked up -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

