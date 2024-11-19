Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (188.3 yards allowed per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth starting? For insights into his game versus the Texans, we’ve got you covered.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 79.3 fantasy points (7.9 per game) in 2024, Ridley ranks 103rd overall in the NFL and 24th at his position.

Ridley has accumulated 215 yards receiving, on 14 catches (23 targets), with two touchdowns and an average of 11.2 fantasy points (33.5 total) in his past three games.

Ridley has picked up 50.3 fantasy points (10.1 per game) in his past five games. He has 400 yards receiving, on 27 catches (47 targets), and two touchdowns.

In Week 2 versus the New York Jets, Calvin Ridley posted a season-high 20.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

