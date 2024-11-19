Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, November 20
Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024
The college basketball lineup on Wednesday is not one to miss. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, including the UTEP Miners squaring off against the UCSB Gauchos at Bryce Jordan Center.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UCSB -7.5 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at UCSB Gauchos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: UCSB by 57.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCSB (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Murray State -22.5 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Murray State Racers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Murray State by 46.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Murray State (-22.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mount St. Mary’s +12.5 vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Mount St. Mary’s by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-12.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Illinois +8.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 6.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-8.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Idaho State +23.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Idaho State Bengals at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 11.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-23.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Austin Peay -2.5 vs. Morehead State
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Austin Peay by 14.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Austin Peay (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: South Dakota State -6.5 vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: South Dakota State by 18 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Dakota State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Siena +25.5 vs. Xavier
- Matchup: Siena Saints at Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Xavier by 14.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Xavier (-25.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UC Davis +15.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: UC Davis Aggies at Grand Canyon Antelopes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Grand Canyon by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Elon +1.5 vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Elon Phoenix at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 20
- Computer Projection: Elon by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Illinois (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.