Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, November 18
Published 1:28 am Monday, November 18, 2024
There are four games featuring a ranked team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the San Diego State Aztecs. If you’re wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue scrolling.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Pacific Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arkansas 75, Pacific 58
- Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 16.8 points
- Pick ATS: Pacific (+24.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones vs. IUPUI Jaguars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 83, IU Indianapolis 63
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 20.7 points
- Pick ATS: IUPUI (+35.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 5 Auburn Tigers vs. North Alabama Lions
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 84, North Alabama 65
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 19.3 points
- Pick ATS: North Alabama (+27.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 81, San Diego State 63
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 18.5 points
- Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: Viejas Arena
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
