Tennessee vs. UTEP Nov. 23 Tickets & Start Time Published 5:51 am Monday, November 18, 2024

At Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024, the UTEP Miners will visit the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2).

Tennessee vs. UTEP game info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. UTEP statistical matchup

Tennessee UTEP 455.2 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.1 (114th) 289.7 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.7 (80th) 226.8 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.7 (99th) 228.4 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.4 (87th) 13 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (82nd) 16 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (43rd)

Tennessee leaders

The Volunteers’ offense has been driven by Dylan Sampson, who has scampered for 1,230 yards (123.0 yards per carry) and 21 rushing touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Sampson has added 110 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 15 grabs.

In 10 games, Nico Iamaleava has passed for 2,035 yards (203.5 yards per game) to go along with 11 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

When he’s not moving the ball through the air, Iamaleava has run for 239 yards (23.9 yards per game) and one touchdown in 10 games.

Dont’e Thornton has been a key piece of the Volunteers’ passing attack in 2024, tallying 20 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

UTEP leaders

Skyler Locklear has nine TD passes and five interceptions in nine games, completing 67.0% of his throws for 1,356 yards (150.7 per game).

In addition, Locklear has rushed for 161 yards and two TDs.

Kenny Odom has 37 catches for 662 yards (66.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 10 games.

On the ground, Jevon Jackson has scored two touchdowns and picked up 650 yards (65.0 per game).

In addition, Jackson has 14 receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.