Tennessee vs. UTEP Nov. 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published 5:51 am Monday, November 18, 2024
At Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024, the UTEP Miners will visit the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2).
Tennessee vs. UTEP game info
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee vs. UTEP statistical matchup
|Tennessee
|UTEP
|455.2 (16th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|332.1 (114th)
|289.7 (8th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|382.7 (80th)
|226.8 (10th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|124.7 (99th)
|228.4 (69th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|207.4 (87th)
|13 (54th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|15 (82nd)
|16 (34th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|15 (43rd)
Tennessee leaders
- The Volunteers’ offense has been driven by Dylan Sampson, who has scampered for 1,230 yards (123.0 yards per carry) and 21 rushing touchdowns.
- In the receiving game, Sampson has added 110 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 15 grabs.
- In 10 games, Nico Iamaleava has passed for 2,035 yards (203.5 yards per game) to go along with 11 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.
- When he’s not moving the ball through the air, Iamaleava has run for 239 yards (23.9 yards per game) and one touchdown in 10 games.
- Dont’e Thornton has been a key piece of the Volunteers’ passing attack in 2024, tallying 20 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns.
UTEP leaders
- Skyler Locklear has nine TD passes and five interceptions in nine games, completing 67.0% of his throws for 1,356 yards (150.7 per game).
- In addition, Locklear has rushed for 161 yards and two TDs.
- Kenny Odom has 37 catches for 662 yards (66.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 10 games.
- On the ground, Jevon Jackson has scored two touchdowns and picked up 650 yards (65.0 per game).
- In addition, Jackson has 14 receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
