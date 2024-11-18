November 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:35 am Monday, November 18, 2024
The Washington Capitals versus the Utah Hockey Club is a game to see on a Monday NHL slate that has a lot of thrilling contests.
If you are searching for how to watch Monday’s NHL play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch November 18 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Boston Bruins
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Edmonton Oilers @ Montreal Canadiens
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Anaheim Ducks @ Dallas Stars
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.