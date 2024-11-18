NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 19
Published 10:31 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
The Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets square off in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.
Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 19
Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Celtics -5.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.2 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Nets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 5.7 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Grizzlies -4.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Mavericks -10.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.2 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -8.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.5 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Lakers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 11.4 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
