NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 19 Published 10:31 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets square off in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 19

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Celtics -5.5

Celtics -5.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.2 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.1 total projected points)

Over (234.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Nets -2.5

Nets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 5.7 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 5.7 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)

Over (224.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Grizzlies -4.5

Grizzlies -4.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)

Over (231.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Mavericks -10.5

Mavericks -10.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.2 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.2 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.5 total projected points)

Over (221.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA

Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -8.5

Thunder -8.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.5 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 7.5 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.9 total projected points)

Over (218.9 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Lakers -10.5

Lakers -10.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 11.4 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 11.4 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)

Over (229.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

SportsNet LA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

